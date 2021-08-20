Rev. Alvin Douglass, Rockwood

Rev. Alvin Douglass, age 63, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home. He was born on February 27, 1958, the 7th child to parents, Charles and Lillie Mae Douglass. He served in the U.S. Army and was previously employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was a talented singer and musician who enjoyed and shared the gift of music and song most of his life. Most importantly, Rev. Douglass was an anointed teacher and preacher of God’s word. He spent countless hours studying the word of God, rightly showing himself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not be ashamed. He was phenomenal at breaking down the scriptures and simplifying the gospel in order to increase the understanding of his audience, which allowed God to use him to win countless souls to Christ. He was a former pastor at Bazeltown Baptist Church and most recently Pastor & Founder of Anointed Praise & Worship Church.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillie Mae Douglass; brothers, Charles Douglass Jr., and Michael Douglass and several uncles and aunts.

He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife of 40 years, Mary Alice Douglass. To their union were born two children, Shea Charles Douglass and Kiersten Monae (Darren) Upshaw. Two sons, Travis (Erica) Eskridge, and Thomas Brown. Six grandchildren Kaiden Douglass, Braelyn Douglass, Daycien Upshaw, Kyreese Upshaw, Elijah Eskridge, and Elaina Eskridge. Brothers, Christopher Douglass and Gilbert Frazier. Sisters; Margie (Lionel) Moore, Glenda (Greg) Buckles, Willie (Brady) Springs, Ivory (Scottie) Dowdell, Shelia (Bo) Smith, Lisa Douglass, Christine Pankey, Teresa Thomas, Teresa (John) Brown. In-laws, Mary and Richard Hickey. Brothers-in-law, Ray Charles Marsh and Gary (Lisa) Hickey; Sisters-in-law, Jill (Keith) Johnson, Robin Hardy, Sandra Douglass, Cynthia Goins, and Martha Weaver. Two aunts Pearline Young, Melinda Bertram, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Thomas Repine and the Thompson Oncology Group, Covenant Home Health, family caregivers, Shelia Smith, and Lisa Douglass.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 23, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor James Brady Springs officiating and Pastor Jesse L. Williams as Eulogist. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

