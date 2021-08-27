Representative Fleischmann Statement on Horrific Violence in Afghanistan

Brad Jones 5 mins ago Featured, National News Leave a comment 4 Views

Representative Chuck Fleischmann Introduces Resolution to Honor the Lives of Our Chattanooga Service Members

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) issued the following statement after terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan claimed the lives of American service members:

“Today was the deadliest day in Afghanistan for U.S. service members since 2011. The situation in Kabul has been directly caused by the actions taken by President Biden and his national security team. Now, American lives have been lost due to this Commander in Chief’s incompetent and rushed withdrawal,” said Rep. Fleischmann.

“For weeks, the military, intelligence community, and members of Congress from both parties have begged President Biden to increase the security perimeter at the airport and not rely on the Taliban to protect Americans trying to evacuate the country. President Biden must throw out his self-imposed August 31 deadline and commit to rescuing every single American currently stranded in Afghanistan. Anything less is a disgrace to our nation.

“It is time for President Biden to step up, be a leader, and use American strength to protect U.S. citizens and service members.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Senator Blackburn Supports Flood Recovery Efforts on SuperTalk with Brian Wilson

NASHVILLE, TENN. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Brian Wilson on SuperTalk 99.7 WTN …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: