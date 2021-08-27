Representative Fleischmann Statement on Horrific Violence in Afghanistan

Representative Chuck Fleischmann Introduces Resolution to Honor the Lives of Our Chattanooga Service Members

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) issued the following statement after terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan claimed the lives of American service members:

“Today was the deadliest day in Afghanistan for U.S. service members since 2011. The situation in Kabul has been directly caused by the actions taken by President Biden and his national security team. Now, American lives have been lost due to this Commander in Chief’s incompetent and rushed withdrawal,” said Rep. Fleischmann.

“For weeks, the military, intelligence community, and members of Congress from both parties have begged President Biden to increase the security perimeter at the airport and not rely on the Taliban to protect Americans trying to evacuate the country. President Biden must throw out his self-imposed August 31 deadline and commit to rescuing every single American currently stranded in Afghanistan. Anything less is a disgrace to our nation.

“It is time for President Biden to step up, be a leader, and use American strength to protect U.S. citizens and service members.”

