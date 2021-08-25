Rep. Fleischmann Statement on House Democrats Moving Forward with Their $4 Trillion Socialist Tax-and-Spend Spree

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) issued the following statement after House Democrats voted to proceed with consideration of their socialist $4 trillion tax-and-spend spree:

“While Americans are trapped in Afghanistan, and working-Americans are having their paychecks eaten up by runaway inflation, Congressional Democrats showed today that they are more concerned with forcing their radical agenda on the American People. This disastrous bill adds trillions to our debt, provides mass amnesty to illegal immigrants, increases inflation, and weakens our military,” said Rep. Fleischmann.

“Congress and the Biden Administration should be working on rescuing all Americans in Afghanistan, ending the illegal migration crisis at the southern border, and stopping inflation – not forcing socialism on the American People.

I will continue to strongly oppose Democrats’ radical agenda to transform America.”

