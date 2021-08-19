Raymond G. Bryant, Harriman

Mr. Raymond G. Bryant, age 92 of Harriman, passed away at home on August 17, 2021. He loved taking pictures and working with computers. Raymond was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his son: Johnnie Ray Bryant.

Parents: Henry & Hattie Ceil Bryant.

Granddaughter: Cindy R. Bryant.

Five brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his wife: Pauline Scott Bryant.

Son & daughter-in-law: Charles & Donna Bryant.

Daughter & son-in-law: Vickie & James Brown.

Daughter-in-law: Anita Bryant.

Two granddaughters: Melissa Swanson and Wendy & husband John Haga.

Three great-grandchildren: Jacky, Finn, and Kate Swanson.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Neil Crass officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Bryant family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond George Bryant, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

