Randall Vespie, Wartburg

Mr. Randall Vespie, age 73 of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Randall served as a police officer in Oak Ridge and, for many years, owned and operated Vespie Auto Parts in Wartburg. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father: Harl Vespie.

A special aunt: Cora McCann.

He is survived by his wife: Kim Vespie.

His mother: Christine Vespie.

His children: Phillip Vespie, Kathy Mynatt, and Matthew (Aletta) Vespie.

Eight grandchildren: Amy Ward, Ashley (Buck) Melton, Stephen Mynatt, Maci (Alex) Jackson, Jacob Mynatt, Owen, Aiden, and Parker Vespie.

Ten great-grandchildren.

Three brothers: Ken (Gail) Vespie, Wayne (Kay) Vespie, and Stan Vespie.

One sister: Joan (Edd) Diden.

His in-laws: Herb and Pat Judkins, along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Stan Vespie and Rev. Herb Judkins officiating. Interment will follow in Wartburg Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Quality Hospice, Life Care Center of Morgan County, and Monica Daugherty with New Hope Home Health.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Randall Vespie.

