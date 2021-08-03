Pup A Palooza, Dog Show benefitting the Roane County United Way

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

Is the way to your heart tracked with paw prints? If the answer is yes, the Roane County United Way has a fun contest for you! 

Now is your chance to enter your special dog in the first Pup A Palooza, dog show, to be held at the Roane State Community College Expo Center on Saturday, September 11. There will be a Master/Dog Look-A-Like, Fastest Fetch and Best Dog Trick contest. Enter now before spaces get filled.

At this event there will be various pet care and health vendors to answer questions, k-9 demonstrations and dog agility presentation, a photo booth, food for pet owners and more! 

More information including forms for contestants, sponsors and vendors can be found by visiting the RCUW website (unitedwayroane.org/pup-a-palooza) for more information or call 865-882-7711. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Cumberland County sees an 87% Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Roane County 73%

A look at last week’s COVID-19 numbers for our area shows a large gain in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: