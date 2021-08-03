Pup A Palooza, Dog Show benefitting the Roane County United Way

Is the way to your heart tracked with paw prints? If the answer is yes, the Roane County United Way has a fun contest for you!

Now is your chance to enter your special dog in the first Pup A Palooza, dog show, to be held at the Roane State Community College Expo Center on Saturday, September 11. There will be a Master/Dog Look-A-Like, Fastest Fetch and Best Dog Trick contest. Enter now before spaces get filled.

At this event there will be various pet care and health vendors to answer questions, k-9 demonstrations and dog agility presentation, a photo booth, food for pet owners and more!

More information including forms for contestants, sponsors and vendors can be found by visiting the RCUW website (unitedwayroane.org/pup-a-palooza) for more information or call 865-882-7711.

