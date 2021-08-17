Powdery Substance Shuts Down Rockwood Street

Around 1pm today Rockwood Fire and Police, an ambulance, and EMA Officials were all sent to 405 West Rockwood Street to a business known as Best Homecare services, where according to 911 dispatchers, an employee allegedly opened a letter, and a powdery substance came from it and the employee was needing medical attention. Hazmat personnel were asked to come to the scene by Rockwood Fire department officials to evaluate the substance and determine its contents and origin. West Rockwood Street was blocked off at the location and the business was evacuated but no other nearby residents were. We will have more on this story as we can get it from The Rockwood Police Department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

