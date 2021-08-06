Phillip Earl Robertson, Powell

Phillip Earl Robertson, 74 of Powell, Tennessee passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 5, 2021. Phillip was born September 16, 1946, in Vasper, Tennessee to the late Estel and Willie Robertson (Wilson). He was also preceded in death by his son, Spencer Robertson, and brothers, James Roger and Faye, Joe Donald and David Robertson, and sister-in-law, Doris Robertson. He is survived by his daughter Brooke Ballard and husband Shawn as well as granddaughters Audrey and Annisten Ballard and Avery Robertson, brother, Everette Robertson and wife Charlene, honorary brother Marvin Webb. He was a veteran of the US Army, a member of the freemasons, and an avid traveler. He loved his family and friends. He was loved dearly and will be missed.

Visitation: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City

Memorial service: 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phillip Earl Robertson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

