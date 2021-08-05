Pellissippi to require masks

Officials at Pellissippi State Community College announced Wednesday that they will once again require face masks to be worn inside all campus buildings, beginning this Monday, August 9th. Classes at Pellissippi State begin August 23rd, and officials said this week that they will re-evaluate the mask policy at the end of September.

Officials indicated that these changes are in response to a number of factors, including a recent surge in local COVID-19 cases, the new Delta variant and new guidance from the CDC, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents.

New signage is being posted on campuses to reflect this information and the entire campus community has been notified of the request.

