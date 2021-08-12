Peggy Sue Brummett, Oak Ridge

Peggy Sue Brummett, age 63 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, peacefully at her home. She is an alumnus of Oak Ridge High School. Peggy was continually expressive about how proud she was that her family exceeded the size it did, she savored every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed attending our big family gatherings, card & game nights, cooking for holidays, and hosting many celebrations at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents Buck & Louise Barger, and her brother Larry Barger of Oak Ridge.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 39 years, David, and her children Michael (Wendy) Schaefer, Karen Brummett, and Rachel (Brandon) West, Grandchildren Brittany Quilliams, Haleigh West, Kyleigh West, Ethan Schaefer, McKenzie Douglas, Addison Schaefer, Landon West, Jackson West, and great-grandchildren Jayden Earley and Kinsley Earley. While Peggy’s motherly love extended to more than just her own biological children, she welcomed many into her home throughout the years, creating a bond that lasted a lifetime.

She will always be loved and greatly missed by many.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Melton Hill Campground Swim Pavilion at 10 am with a Pot Luck lunch.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help cover medical bills.

