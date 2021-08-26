Patrick Joseph Scott, Kingston

Patrick Joseph Scott, age 46, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Joey, as he was called by family and friends, was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was a very talented person who was an accomplished artist, welder, carpenter, and mechanic. Joey enjoyed his teaching career and students at Kingston high school where he taught carpentry and welding.

He leaves to cherish his memory:

Parents: Ben and Patti Scott of Midtown, Tennessee

Sister: Ann (Brian) Cundiff of Midtown, Tennessee

Brothers: Paul (Jennifer) Scott of Lenoir City, Tennessee

Kevin Rider of Kingston, Tennessee

Son: Nick Scott of Kingston, Tennessee

Daughters: Autumn Scott of Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Emily Scott of Kingston, Tennessee

Girlfriend: Melinda Stone of Kingston, Tennessee

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Bethel Fairview Cemetery at 10:00 AM with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Pastor Tim McMichael will officiate the service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Patrick Joseph Scott.

