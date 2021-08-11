Otie Russell Jones, Mossy Grove

Mr. Otie Russell Jones, of Mossy Grove, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. He was born November 2, 1939. Otie proudly served two years in the United States Army and also served for fifteen years as Warden of Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and the Morgan County Regional Correctional Facility.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Lora Howard Jones.

And one sister: Elenor Duty.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Phyllis Ann Jones.

Two sons and one daughter-in-law: Michael Russell and Melody Jones, and Lynn Allen Jones.

Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Margarete and Ray Tribble, and Sharon and Tom Viers.

One brother: Herman Jones.

Two granddaughters: Ashley and Jeremy Collins, and Kristen and Cy Ables.

Three great-grandsons: Jackson and Jacob Collins, and Dash Ables.

Along with several beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Graveside services will be Friday morning at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Otie Russell Jones.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Otie Russell Jones, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

