Norris Lions Club presents food pantry with grant

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

On Friday, August 6, 2021, Tom and Jeannie Aldrich, co-chairs of the Norris Area Food Pantry, received a $250 check from the Norris Lions Club. The check, presented by Club President Jennifer Hayes, was possible thanks to the Lions of East Tennessee District 12-N Community Impact Grant. This Grant is a Lions Club International Fund (LCIF) initiative for the purpose of helping clubs improve their local communities.

Through the LCIF Community Impact Grant program, club contributions to LCIF are transformed into grants that fund local projects on a club or district level. District 12-N, the district the Norris Lions Club belongs to, applied for a large portion of the funds available in order to help Clubs meet the hunger needs in their communities. With this charge, the Norris Lions participated in the Grant and designated their portion of the money to the Norris Area Food Pantry.

