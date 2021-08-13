Mrs. Molly Marie Richards, Kingston

Mrs. Molly Marie Richards, age 84, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at her home. She was born June 28, 1937, in Wilder, Tennessee. Mrs. Richards was a member of First Baptist Church, Rockwood where she taught the 3- and 4-year-old Sunday School Class for many years. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for the Rockwood Girl Scout Troop. Most of all, Molly was a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther & Maude Holbert Watson; son, Steven Lee Richards; brother, “Toot” Watson; and sisters, Geraldine Howard, Arlene Howard, and Betty Lane.

Survivors include:

Husband of 65 years: Alton Richards of Kingston, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: Debra Richards Stout (Scott) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Steven Blake Stout (Katy Farnham Stout) of Kingston, TN

Emilee Grace Stout of Chattanooga, TN

Honorary Grandson: Luke Faust

Brother & Sister-in-law: Boyd Watson (Robin) of Anchorage, AK

And a host of special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. E.D.T. until 12:00 noon E.D.T. at the First Baptist Church; 309 N. Chamberlain Avenue; Rockwood, TN 37854. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 12:00 noon E.D.T. from the First Baptist Church, Rockwood with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. E.D.T. (3:00 p.m. C.D.T.) in the Springs Chapel Cemetery in the Banner Springs Community of Fentress County, Tennessee (Roslin Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556) for graveside services and interment. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Rockwood; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or to the Parkinson Research Foundation. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Molly Marie Richards.

