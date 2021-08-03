Mrs. Devona Mae “Bonnie” Fritts, Rockwood

Mrs. Devona Mae “Bonnie” Fritts, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born February 9, 1942, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard L. Harding, Sr.; mother, Florence L. Hall Harding; and her husband, Billy D. Fritts, Sr., and several other relatives.

Survivors include:

Sister: Joyce Curtis of Harriman, TN

And other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside services and interment will follow on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Ben Whittenbarger officiating.

