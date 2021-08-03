Mrs. Devona Mae “Bonnie” Fritts, Rockwood

News Department 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 26 Views

Mrs. Devona Mae “Bonnie” Fritts, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born February 9, 1942, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard L. Harding, Sr.; mother, Florence L. Hall Harding; and her husband, Billy D. Fritts, Sr., and several other relatives.

Survivors include:

Sister:                                      Joyce Curtis of Harriman, TN

And other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside services and interment will follow on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Ben Whittenbarger officiating.

About News Department

Check Also

Vivian Gail Burchfield Clore, Pidgeon Forge (formerly of Sevier County)

Vivian Gail Burchfield Clore, age 67, of Pidgeon Forge formerly of Sevier County, Sevierville, TN …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: