Misty Gail Clower, Harriman

Mrs. Misty Gail Clower, age 44 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was born November 10, 1976, in Rockwood, TN, and was of the Baptist Faith. Misty enjoyed spending time with her family and had a great big heart. She loved to cook and loved her two boys more than anything. She also loved her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Father-in-law; Charles Clower, Nephew; Dalton Thomas Grant, Grandpa, Arthur Grant, Sr. Grandmother; Dorothy Jane Grant, Grandpa; Bill McDaniel, Grandmother; Erma McDaniel.

Survivors Include:

Husband: Chuck Clower of Harriman, TN.

Sons: Kaleb Grant of Harriman, TN.

Jakeb Clower of Harriman, TN.

Father & Stepmother: Arthur Thomas and Carolyn Sue Grant of Rockwood, TN.

Mother: Judy McDaniel of Crossville, TN.

Brothers: Tommy Grant (Mescal) of Rockwood, TN.

Baxter Gaynor (Holly) of Crab Orchard, TN.

Mother-in-Law: Betty Clower

Sister-in-Law: Melinda Clower

Several Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, and Uncles

Family and friends will have a graveside service Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mike Nelson officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Misty Gail Clower

