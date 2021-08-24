UPDATE: Missing Persons FOUND SAFE

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 24, 2021) – The missing endangered persons, Patrice Hastings and her grandson, Eric Hastings have been located safe.

The Oak Ridge Police Department appreciates the public’s help in locating these individuals.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 24, 2021) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing endangered persons.

Patrice Hastings, a 66-year-old white female, and her grandson, Eric Hastings, a 19-year-old white male, did not return home to Oak Ridge after a doctor’s appointment in West Knoxville on Monday afternoon, August 23, 2021. Patrice Hastings suffers from cognitive impairment and requires supplemental oxygen. Eric Hastings has a diagnosed intellectual disability. They were last seen traveling in a white 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan bearing Tennessee license plate G2100A. The minivan has a Buffalo Bills sticker and other stickers on the back hatch. Family members last spoke with them by phone on Monday evening. It is believed that they may be lost and were possibly in East Knoxville on Monday evening.

If you see Patrice and Eric Hastings, or their vehicle, or have information about their locations, please call 911 or the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-4399.

Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

