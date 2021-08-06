Middle School Football for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Middle School Football kicked off the season last night in our viewing area.

Jefferson Middle School Defeated Spring City 28-24.

Robertsville Middle School defeated the Clinton Hawks 14-0.

2021 Norris Senator Football 8th Graders

And finally, a team that We featured Wednesday night on the Locker Room Chat, the Norris Senators where Coach Richie Noe brought in 14 of is 8th graders to be on the show. They defeated Lenoir City 42-6.

We want to remind all middle school coaches to send us your scores. You can email them to [email protected], or tag us on Twitter – @bbbtv12 and we’ll be happy to promote your program on Channel 12.

