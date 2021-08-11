Melba Jean Malek, 66

Melba Jean Malek passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at age 66.

She is survived by her husband Russell Malek, her children Nicole Tackett and Sean Malek, and her grandchildren Harlie Tackett and Jason Malek. And several brothers and sisters and step-siblings.

Melba was born in DeTour Michigan on Nov 23, 1954. She graduated from Antioch high school in Illinois in 1972 and later joined the army reserve where she served as a company clerk.

While in the reserve she met her husband Russell and they were married on June 2, 1979. They had two children and later 2 grandchildren.

She was an amazing woman and mom. She was a warrior, crocheting marvel, generous caring, and loved her family above all else. Melba loved remodeling her home, gardening, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed helping others and worked as a caregiver as long as she was able.

Melba’s final wishes were that she had no service as she didn’t want to burden family and friends who lived far away.

