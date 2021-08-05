MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Require Masks Beginning August 9

Brad Jones

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is requiring all donors to wear masks at mobile drives and in donor centers, beginning Monday, August 9th.

Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 and COVID variants in our area, MEDICA is reinstating the mask mandate for staff and donors until further notice.  

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.  

Also, all donors in the month of August will receive a tie-dye shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, and $5 coupon to The Axe House. Additionally, donors are automatically entered to win a $1000 e-gift card as part of the August Save Our Summer campaign. Valid email required to win

Appointments are preferred. There is limited availability for walk-in donors. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with the American Red Cross. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members at 24 hospitals in 22 counties in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Donate local, save local.  

MEDIC LOCATIONS: Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue, Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike, Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104, Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204 

