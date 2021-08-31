Maxine Crowe, Oliver Springs

Maxine Crowe, age 75, of Oliver Springs, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 15, 1946, in Anderson County.

She was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church and attended New Mountain View Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wayne Crowe; parents, John Henry & Etta Lee Stringer Barber; sister, Lorene Barber; brother, Walter Barber; father-in-law Ralph M. Crowe

Maxine is survived by daughter Sherry Marie Manz and husband, Steven of Clinton; son Michael Crowe and wife, Tammy of Knoxville; sisters Mary Lee Kelly and husband Robert of Knoxville, Gail Barber of Harriman; grandchildren Brandy Manz, Steven Manz, Olivia Crowe, James Crowe; great-grandchildren Bryson, Aria, Triston, Arabella, and Kingston; brother-in-law Allen Crowe and wife Wanda of Oliver Springs; sister-in-law Patty Fox and husband Claude; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 31 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with Pastors Glen Leffew and David Crowe officiating. A graveside will be held on Wednesday, September 1, at 2:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crowe family. A message of condolence may be left at sharpfh.com

