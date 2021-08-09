Mary Evelyn (Black) Green, Clinton

Mary Evelyn (Black) Green, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. She had recently resided at the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge. She was born on January 7, 1930, in Clinton, TN to the late Horace L. and Fronia Reynolds Black. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Horace D. Green; son, Kenneth D. Green; brothers, Bill and Kenneth Black; father and mother-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Horace D. Green, Sr.

“Aunt Ebbie” as she was known to the family, particularly nieces and nephews, spent her life doing what she loved to do: caring for children in her home and teaching them in various classes and organizations at Bethel Baptist Church. She also worked in the Clinton Baptist Association office for many years. She loved her Lord and was always going about His Business.

Evelyn is survived by daughter-in-law, Jane Green; sister and brother-in-law, Edd and Wanda Alley; sisters-in-law, Betty Black, and Ruth Black; many much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also had many friends who attended Norris High, although she graduated in 1947, and faithfully attended the annual reunions until 2021.

The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be officiated by Rev. David Seiber and John Alvis will present the music. Evelyn’s graveside will immediately follow at Norris Memorial Garden. Pallbearers will be William Green, Barry Black, Bronson Black, Andy Wallace, Tom Alley, & Tom Longmire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Gideons International. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

