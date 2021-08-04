Mary Ann Osburn, Crossville

Mary Ann Osburn, age 70, of Crossville passed away on August 2, 2021, at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked 43 years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Illinois where she loved taking care of others. She loved gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clint Hall.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert Osburn; daughter, Heather (Andy) Gerth; mother, Martha Hall; grandchildren, Elliot and Emma Gerth; brothers, Clint, David and Samuel Hall; sisters, Tilda Moore, Sally Rae, Judy Hall, and Rachel Hall and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10-11:00 a.m. with a graveside service to follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Ann Osburn.

