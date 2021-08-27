Marsha Alcorn, Oliver Springs

Marsha Alcorn age 70, resident of Oliver Springs passed away at her home with her family by her side on Friday, August 20, 2021.

She lived her whole life in the Oliver Springs area and was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church where she was the pianist for many years. Marsha retired from K-25 to where she had worked for more than 30 years. She enjoyed baking, making Christmas candy, and giving her baked goods to people, but most of all Marsha really enjoyed spending time with ALL her family.

Marsha is preceded in death by husband Chuck Alcorn; parents Edd and Josephine Morgan; Brothers Roy Morgan, Eddie Morgan; niece Vickie Morgan; nephews Scott Morgan and David Morgan; sister-in-law Mary Lou Morgan.

She is survived by stepson Cole Alcorn (Tresa) of Clinton; grandson Jordan Alcorn of Oak Ridge; granddaughter Jenna Alcorn of Oak Ridge; brothers Wayne Morgan (Carolyn) of Oliver Springs, Jim Morgan (Diana) of Oliver Springs; sisters-in-law Sue Morgan, Sherell Poole, Cathy Barry; brothers-in-law Larry Alcorn, Eddy Alcorn, Gary Alcorn, Byron Alcorn, Burl Alcorn; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 4-6 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 6 PM with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating. A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Alcorn family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marsha Alcorn, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

