Mark David Russell, Rockwood

Mark David Russell age 48 of Rockwood TN passed away early Saturday morning August 7, 2021, at his home.

Mark was a Project Manager for Blackwood Solutions and attended Harriman Church of God. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid University of Alabama Fan. His greatest achievement was being the uber driver for Whitney. Whether it was early Saturday morning travel softball games, basketball games, or hitting the golf courses for matches; Mark was ALWAYS there.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, William David Russell.

Survived by his wife of 27 years Nancy Russell, his pride and joy-daughter Whitney, his mother Marquitta Russell, brother Ted Russell, niece and her husband Marybeth and Adam Godsey, dear friends Terry Tate and Tom Kirkpatrick.

The Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Harriman Church of God with the Funeral to follow at 7:00, Reverend Jeff Blackburn officiating. Burial Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Russell Family.

