Marcia Kay Belcher, Rocky Top

Marcia Kay Belcher, age 74 of Rocky Top passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2021. She was born March 29, 1947, in Jackson, Michigan to the late Vivian Bliss and Omer Johns. In 1979 her and her family moved to Clinton, Tn. She worked many years for Greenbrier and Paca. She retired from Weigles after 27 years as a manager. Some of her favorite things were aquariums, watching WWE wrestling, cops, and crime scene dramas. She had a green thumb and loved raising roses. When talking to her, she would always mention that her family was so big that it stretched from Michigan to Texas. She loved all her family unconditionally.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by children, David Smith, Scott Smith, Allen Belcher and Vivian Fox, bonus children, Lucy Durr, siblings, Steve Johns, Chuck Johns, Juanita O’Neil, Gary Johns and Mona Stever, daughter-in-law, Alice Smith, grandsons, Lawrence Seiber and Lawrence Seiber, Jr. and bonus son-in-law, Roy Early.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, LaFayette “Tiny” Belcher and her fur baby, Cali, children, Ben & Barb Belcher of Manitou Beach, MI, Danny & Tina Smith of Rocky Top, Terry and Tammy Smith of Briceville, TN, Mickey and Janet Reeder of Clinton, TN, bonus children, Helen Reeder of Manitou Beach, MI, Patty and James Breeden of Rocky Top, Barb Early of Andersonville, TN, Dave Riley of Andersonville, TN, son-in-law, Rick Durr of Clinton, TN, siblings, Kathy & Ed Kresky of Lake Michigan, Sherry Goadnough of Mineral Springs, TX, Rhonda & Mel Spencer of Kalkaska, MI, Kevin and Lisa Johns of Volga, West Virginia, and many many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow Visitation at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

The Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcia Kay Belcher, please visit our floral store.

