Manuel Gomez, Dayton

Mr. Manuel Gomez age 53 of Dayton passed away on August 2, 2021, at Rhea Medical Center. He worked at Cook Stone Company in Westel for 28 years. Manuel loved fishing and enjoyed shooting pool and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Manuel Vera and Atónica Gómez

He is survived by his wife: Tammy Walker.

Two sons: Dillon Robert and Cody Walker.

Daughter: Heaven Roberts and husband Erazmo Hernandez.

Brothers and sisters: Francisco verá wife San Juana Gómez, Leopoldo Verá Gómez, Tomas Verá Gómez, Ma Jesús Verá Gómez husband Juan Jose Pérez, Ubaldo Verá Gómez wife Ramona Rodríguez, Celso Vera Gómez wife Leticia Hernández, Enrique Verá Gómez wife Laura Rodríguez, Estela Vera Gómez husband Juan Manuel Valdez,

Juan Carlos Gómez Vera wife Marta Pérez, and Eloy Vera Gómez wife Leticia Oviedo.

7 grandchildren.

Best friend: Little Manuel.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 6, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 PM in Rhea Memory Gardens in Dayton.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Gomez family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Manuel Vera Gomez, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

