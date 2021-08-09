Lyda Lou Edwards-Painter, Dallas TX(formerly of Rockwood)

Lyda Lou Edwards-Painter, age 90 a former resident of Rockwood, TN currently a resident of Dallas TX passed away June 20, 2021. She was born April 1, 1931, in Gilbert South Carolina. When she lived in Rockwood she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Rockwood and was formerly employed by Big Emory Baptist Association. She loved to play the piano and sing, enjoyed gardening and sewing. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lottie Sease of Gilbert, SC, and her husband Don S Edwards of Rockwood, TN. She also was preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her current husband Omer Painter of Dallas, TX. Children Don S Edwards, Jr of Cumming, GA LouAnne Edwards Donohew of Huntington, WV and Terrye Edwards Hatch of N. Augusta, SC. She was also survived by her grandchildren Laura Dille of Huntington, WV, Emily Crain of Huntington, WV and Shane Craig of Columbus, OH, Jordan L Edwards of Sandy Springs, GA, and Matthew Kyle Edwards of Duluth, Ga and Ryan Hatch of North Augusta, Ga. She is also survived by soon to be 6 great-grandchildren.

Family and Friends will meet at Roane Memorial Gardens of Rockwood, TN on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 1:00 PM for graveside service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Lyda Edwards Painter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Golden Rule Hospice Foundation at www.goldenrulehospice.com/donations. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Lyda Lou Edwards Painter.

