|8/23/2021
|ACTIVE
|+/- ACTIVE
|% INCREASE
|DEATHS
|INCREASE IN DEATHS
|Anderson County
|712
|371
|52
|182
|2
|Campbell County
|352
|189
|55
|64
|0
|Cumberland County
|697
|281
|172
|152
|6
|Morgan County
|145
|44
|11
|41
|2
|Roane County
|628
|274
|271
|119
|7
Tags Anderson County Campbell County CoronaVirus COVID-19 Cumberland County increase in numbers morgan County Roane County
Check Also
Roane County man facing charges related to child pornography in Morgan County
(Story courtesy of our friends at WECO Radio in Wartburg – Written by Andrew Knight) …