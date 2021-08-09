Linda Hill, Clinton

Linda Hill passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6 th, with the love of her daughters surrounding her.

Linda was born in Redwood City, CA in 1947. She moved her family to Clinton, TN in 1981, where she spent the next 40 years loving her ever-growing family.

Linda will be lovingly remembered by her sister Judy (Brian); her daughters, Traci (Mike), Sheri (Brian), and Llori (Jeff); grandchildren, DJ (Cobretti), Will (Bridgette), Jacob, Courtney (Nathan), Jessie (Jack), Danny, Jersey, and Belle; great-granddaughter Lilith.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Geraldine Hill. And her beloved best friend/pet Tinkerbell.

Funeral/Memorial Services will not be held per Linda’s request.

Memorial Donations in Linda’s name may be made to Oak Ridge Animal Shelter or Anderson County Animal Shelter.

The family would like to thank the Nursing and Medical Staff at Methodist Medical Center for the loving care of Linda during the weeks preceding her passing. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

