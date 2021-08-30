Linda Dianne Richardson, Oliver Springs

Linda Dianne Richardson, age 69, a resident of Oliver Springs passed away at her home on Thursday, August 26, 2021 after battling cancer for over 5 years.

Linda was born in Dayton, Ohio, and moved to Tennessee in 1981 where she lived the rest of her life. She worked at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for 22 years. She was a member of Foundation of Life Church, in Ennis, Texas. Linda also enjoyed reading and watching crime shows.

She is preceded in death by her father Charles Horton, Sr; mother Lena Harden; stepfather Roy N. Harden; and brother Charles Horton Jr.

Linda is survived by her husband Raymond Richardson; children Leah Sammons and husband Elroy (Harriman), Raina Richardson (Oliver Springs), Raymond Richardson Jr. and wife Eunise (Ennis, TX); grandchildren Tre Sammons, Devin Sammons, Maleah Sammons, Layla Richardson; brothers Roy D. Harden and wife Melissa, Steven Harden and wife Carla; sisters Carol Heglar, Debra Harden; special cousin Elizabeth Anderson and husband Bernell; fur babies T-Bear and Cici; also nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11 AM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Richardson family.

