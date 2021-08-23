Lillian Estelle Davis, Kingston

Lillian Estelle Davis age 88 of Kingston passed away on August 21, 2021, at home. Mrs. Davis was of the Baptist Faith and a retired Master Hair Stylist. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She enjoyed her special calico cat- Patches.
Preceded in death by husband Russell Davis,
Sister, Mildred Scarbrough
Son-in-law, Ben Loposser
Survived by daughters, Vicki and Gary Phipps and
Sharon Loposser
Sister, Gloria Bolden
Grandchildren, Darren Loposser and wife Jan
Wade Loposser and Crystal Williams
Ken Starns and Laura McDermott
Danny Patterson and wife Lachelle
Kacey Patterson and wife Kelly
Great Grandchildren, Lexie Benson
Makenzie Patterson
Great Great Grandchild, Wyleigh Benson
Graveside Service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Randy Griffis officiating.
Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Davis Family.
