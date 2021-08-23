Lillian Estelle Davis, Kingston

Lillian Estelle Davis age 88 of Kingston passed away on August 21, 2021, at home. Mrs. Davis was of the Baptist Faith and a retired Master Hair Stylist. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She enjoyed her special calico cat- Patches.

Preceded in death by husband Russell Davis,

Sister, Mildred Scarbrough

Son-in-law, Ben Loposser

Survived by daughters, Vicki and Gary Phipps and

Sharon Loposser

Sister, Gloria Bolden

Grandchildren, Darren Loposser and wife Jan

Wade Loposser and Crystal Williams

Ken Starns and Laura McDermott

Danny Patterson and wife Lachelle

Kacey Patterson and wife Kelly

Great Grandchildren, Lexie Benson

Makenzie Patterson

Great Great Grandchild, Wyleigh Benson

Graveside Service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Randy Griffis officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Davis Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lillian Estelle Davis please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

