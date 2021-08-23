Lillian Estelle Davis, Kingston

News Department 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Lillian Estelle Davis age 88 of Kingston passed away on August 21, 2021, at home. Mrs. Davis was of the Baptist Faith and a retired Master Hair Stylist. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She enjoyed her special calico cat- Patches.

Preceded in death by husband Russell Davis,
Sister, Mildred Scarbrough
Son-in-law, Ben Loposser

Survived by daughters, Vicki and Gary Phipps and
Sharon Loposser

Sister, Gloria Bolden

Grandchildren, Darren Loposser and wife Jan
Wade Loposser and Crystal Williams
Ken Starns and Laura McDermott
Danny Patterson and wife Lachelle
Kacey Patterson and wife Kelly

Great Grandchildren, Lexie Benson
Makenzie Patterson

Great Great Grandchild, Wyleigh Benson

Graveside Service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Randy Griffis officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Davis Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Timothy Lee Shipwash, Harriman

Timothy Lee Shipwash age 58, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Roane …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: