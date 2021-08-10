Lester Paul Mcpherson, Orlando, FL

Lester Paul Mcpherson, 72 years old of Orlando, FL passed away on August 5, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kitty (Clark); Children Stephen (Christina) of Clermont, Fl; Jennifer (JC) of Summerfield, FL; Brad Inklebarger (Stacey) of Orlando, Fl; and seven Grandchildren. He is also survived by his family and friends of Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with Bro. Preston Adkins officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lester McPherson.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lester (Paul) McPherson, of Florida, please visit our floral store.

