Leslie Byrge, Newport News, VA (formerly of Wartburg)

Leslie Byrge, age 70, of Newport News, VA., formerly of Wartburg passed away at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Riverside Regional Medical Center. He was a caring and loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was a US Army Veteran and was an active member in the Moose Lodge and in his community.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Byrge; parents, Oliver and Evia Byrge and infant brother, Lester Byrge.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathie (Wesley) Freytag of Wartburg and Brenda (Gary) Adkisson of Coalfield; daughter, Jennifer Byrge, and granddaughter, Shayla Shuping, both of Newport News, VA. And a host of nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-1:00 pm with a graveside service to follow in the Union Cemetery in the Joyner Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Leslie Byrge.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leslie Byrge of Newport News, VA, please visit our floral store.

