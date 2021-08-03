Leslie Byrge, Newport News, VA (formerly of Wartburg)

Leslie Byrge, age 70, of Newport News, VA., formerly of Wartburg passed away at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Riverside Regional Medical Center.  He was a caring and loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend.  He was a US Army Veteran and was an active member in the Moose Lodge and in his community.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Byrge; parents, Oliver and Evia Byrge and infant brother, Lester Byrge.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathie (Wesley) Freytag of Wartburg and Brenda (Gary) Adkisson of Coalfield; daughter, Jennifer Byrge, and granddaughter, Shayla Shuping, both of Newport News, VA. And a host of nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-1:00 pm with a graveside service to follow in the Union Cemetery in the Joyner Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Leslie Byrge.

