Lee Rutherford, 101, Oak Ridge

Lee Rutherford, age 101, of Oak Ridge, gained her Heavenly Wings, August 11, 2021. She was born in Willailla, Kentucky the 11th of 12 children. Lee moved to Oak Ridge in 1951. She loved working in her flower garden until the most recent years and reading her Bible. Two of her favorite men were Andy Griffith & Waylon Jennings who she watched and listened to often.

Lee was preceded in death by husband, Clifton Rutherford; parents, John Franklin & Lula Catherine Ping; eleven siblings; and nephews, Gary and Bill Ping.

Survivors include daughters, Judy Clevenger and Cheri Rutherford; nieces, Janice Gentry, Patsy Morrow and husband, Porter, and Sheila Combs; nephews, Ronnie Ping and wife, Sue, Brent Ping and wife, Jean, Danny Ping, Larry Looper and wife, Shirley, and Steve Looper and wife, Suzi; niece-in-law, Kathy Ping; and many many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to friend, Marguerita Burum and the staff of Amedysis Hospice for the exceptional care given to Lee during her final time on Earth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Family and friends will meet at 1 pm Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Pastor Darrell Gentry officiating. Honorary pallbearers include Daniel, Charles and Walter Ping, and Eddie Nunn. A memorial service will follow 2-4 pm at the Midtown Community Center, “Wildcat Den”, 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lee Rutherford please visit our Tribute Store.

