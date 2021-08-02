Lee Issues Executive Order 82 extending the State of Emergency but with Limits

Brad Jones 33 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 10 Views

On Friday, Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order 82, which extends what the state calls a “limited State of Emergency” through August 31st.

According to the Governor, doing so allows the state to continue receiving additional federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance—or SNAP—Program

It also allows additional funding from the federal government to continue to be used to fund National Guard and State Guard COVID-19 response efforts. On that note, the order also extends a section of a previous executive order allowing Guard members to support some health initiatives and vaccination efforts, performing basic health care duties. It allows Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee State Guard members to perform COVID-19 testing in hospitals or similar facilities, as well as “perform authorized nursing and other functions.”

By declaring a limited state of emergency, Lee said officials have more flexibility to suspend, or amend, certain state procedures to “better facilitate economic recovery, along with other kinds of recoveries.”

During an appearance over the weekend in Sevier County, Governor Lee stated: “The greatest tool we have to fight COVID-19 is the vaccination.”

This Executive Order was issued just days after officials released new data indicating that the Delta variant of the coronavirus can be spread as easily as chickenpox and last week’s CDC reversal of its mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals. The CDC now recommends that even those people who have been fully vaccinated should resume wearing masks in indoor settings where COVID-19 cases are being transmitted rapidly.

