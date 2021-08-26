Laura L. Young, Knoxville

Laura L. Young, age 59, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2021, with family at her side, after a long, brave battle with multiple sclerosis. Laura is now at rest and will be greatly missed by all her loved ones. She was of the Christian faith and a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Pellissippi State Community College, and the University of Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Laura was an accomplished musician. She loved music, animals, sports, and most of all, her family.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Retired Master Sargent James L. Young, Sr, and her beloved stepfather, David S. Carroll. Survivors include her mother, Bonnie Carroll; her siblings, James L. “Gator” Young, Jr. and his wife, Sheila, Robin R. Harris, and Mike Bruce; and her treasured niece, Kara Knipp and her husband, Derek; as well as many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Emergency Department and ICU staff at Parkwest Medical Center and the Support Solutions staff (especially Melissa & Zuleyka) for the excellent care Laura received. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church at www.beaverridgeumc.org or 7753 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931.

The family will receive friends 4-6 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. No services will follow. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laura L. Young please visit our Tribute Store.

