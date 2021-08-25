Laura Ann Jernigan, 73

Laura Ann Jernigan, age 73 passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021. Originally from Pennsylvania but has called East Tennessee home for more than 35 years. Her late husband Richard Jernigan III introduced her to the area, it was love at first sight.

Laura spent more than a decade working at the Emory Valley Center in Oak Ridge. She started working directly one on one with clients, by the time she left she was responsible for managing 10 houses. She played an interracial part in forming, building & participating in the Direct Support Professionals Association of East Tennessee, D-SPAT for short.

She also spent a decade with the Salvation Army helping to support and build on their mission. The times she wasn’t employed she was caring for others.

She loved life & her contribution to this area has been of great service, care & love in more ways than can be listed. If you knew her, then you know just how special she was.

She will be greatly missed by her two children Michelle Phillips (Steven) of Clinton, Tn and Charlie Leseman (Melissa) of Punxsutawney, PA as well as nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and two surviving siblings. Along with any one of you who knew her.

There will be two celebrations of her life as she had two places she called home.

The first will be at a family cabin in Pennsylvania on September 5th

The second will be at Norris Damn State Park in June of 2022

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In liue of flowers, the family is asking that you donate to Laura’s go fund me page titled: Laura’s Fund for Final Expenses. If you don’t want to donate that way the mailing address is 119 Mile Miller Lane Clinton, Tn 37716

https://gofund.me/01a927bb

