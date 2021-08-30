Larry Eugene Hallcox, Seymour

Larry Eugene Hallcox, age 74, of Seymour, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Le Conte Medical Center. He was born December 30, 1946, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Rowdan and Thelma McKinney Hallcox. Larry was a United State Army veteran having served his country in the Korean War. Larry was an all-around great guy and cared for his parents for many years. He enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, gardening, and watching golf. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by, brothers, Mack and James Hallcox.

Survived by:

Siblings……………………Delilah Matthews and husband John

Jerry Hallcox and wife Judy

Nephews……………….Jarrett, Justin, Chad and Jason Hallcox

Niece……………………..Leslie Wilson

Great Nieces and nephews….Kolton, Kaylie, Jetta Hallcox

Special Friend……….Jonell Geruber

A host of other family and friends.

Larry’s interment will be held at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery in Knoxville on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 12:30 PM. www.holleygamble.com

