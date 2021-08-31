Kirk Douglas Summers, Deer Lodge

Mr. Kirk Douglas Summers, age 65 of the Deer Lodge, formerly of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Doug was a retired Over The Road truck driver who loved being on the road and driving a truck. Doug also had a deep love of music and had an exceptional talent for playing any stringed instrument, especially the guitar.



He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Mona Kirk Summers.

And his brother: Brad Summers.



He is survived by his wife: Patricia Hill Summers.

His children: Christy Dawn Sandifer, Jessica Summers, Candy Ritter, Angie Jurkovich, James Binder, and Charlie Binder.

Nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, along with a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.



A private memorial service will be held at the family home.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kirk Douglas Summers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kirk, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

