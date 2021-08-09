Katie Lynn Collins Laughter, Mossy Grove

Mrs. Katie Lynn Collins Laughter, age 75 of the Mossy Grove community, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Annadell Baptist Church, a 1963 graduate of Wartburg Central High School, and was employed at Roane Hosiery for many years. Katie was the most caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her desire to do for others and her heart of gold will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents: Jerry and Leota Collins

One daughter: Tammy Renee

One brother: David Collins

And three sisters: Betty Aytes, Dean Watson, and Linda Hannah.



Left to mourn her passing are her husband of more than 60 years: Jim Laughter

Two sons: Rocky and his wife Donna Laughter and Wendell and his wife Rhonda Laughter

One daughter: Tammy Lee and her husband David Byrge

Seven grandchildren: Michael and his wife Barbara Laughter, James and his wife Jennifer Laughter, Jessica and her husband Adam Pappas, Madison Laughter and Aaron Hamby, Katelynn Byrge, Jacob Byrge, and Melissa Sapp.

Several great-grandchildren

A special friend who was more like a sister: Joyful VanNorstran

One brother-in-law: Rodger and his wife Beverly Sexton

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.



The family will receive friends on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. The interment will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Mossy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Katie Lynn Collins Laughter.

