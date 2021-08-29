K-9 Baron Hits Big on I-75

Brad Jones 11 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Anderson County Deputy, Caleb Laxton, performed a traffic stop on I-75 on a blue 2-door Hyundai driven by Kalen Walker of Knoxville after Laxton spotted Walker committing traffic violations. After speaking to Walker, Deputy Laxton determined this stop warranted the assistance from Sgt. Jon Acker and his partner, Baron. After a sniff of the vehicle, Baron alerted on the car and it proved to be good. Baron hit on 4 pounds of marijuana that was sealed in airtight packages. Walker was arrested on Manufacturing/Delivering/Sale/Possession of a Controlled Substance. His car was seized from the location. He is being held at our detention facility.

Great work by Deputy Laxton, Sgt. Acker, and the great K-9 Baron.

Kalen J. Walker, 25

STOP SIGNS. 0

MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE. 0

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Lowery named Roane State Paramedic Student of the Year

Pictured: Derrick Lowery, center, with Paramedic Program Director David Blevins, left, and Vice President for …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: