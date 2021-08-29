K-9 Baron Hits Big on I-75

Anderson County Deputy, Caleb Laxton, performed a traffic stop on I-75 on a blue 2-door Hyundai driven by Kalen Walker of Knoxville after Laxton spotted Walker committing traffic violations. After speaking to Walker, Deputy Laxton determined this stop warranted the assistance from Sgt. Jon Acker and his partner, Baron. After a sniff of the vehicle, Baron alerted on the car and it proved to be good. Baron hit on 4 pounds of marijuana that was sealed in airtight packages. Walker was arrested on Manufacturing/Delivering/Sale/Possession of a Controlled Substance. His car was seized from the location. He is being held at our detention facility.

Great work by Deputy Laxton, Sgt. Acker, and the great K-9 Baron.

Kalen J. Walker, 25

STOP SIGNS. 0

MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE. 0

