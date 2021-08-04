Judy Karen Bradshaw Allen, Kingston

Judy Karen Bradshaw Allen, age 70 of Kingston, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Fort Loudon Medical Center. Judy was a teacher for 35 years in Roane County. She was a devoted and loving mother, sister and “Fancy” to her grandchildren. Judy was of Baptist faith and was an avid beach and animal lover.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Betty Bradshaw.
Judy is survived by
Significant other David Hall of Kingston, Tennessee
Daughter Jodi Parrish (Ed) of Kingston, Tennessee
Son Johnathan Bradshaw Allen of Kingston, Tennessee
Sister Beth Ward (Charles) of Kingston, Tennessee
Brother Mark Bradshaw (Lori) of Corryton, Tennessee
And Fancy’s grandchildren
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, in Roane Memorial Gardens, with Ted Taylor officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Allen Family.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Judy Karen Bradshaw Allen please visit our Sympathy Store.