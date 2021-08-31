Judith R. Scott, Kingston

Judith R. Scott age 76 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on August 27, 2021, at home. She attended New Life Baptist Church of Harriman, TN and was a devout Christian who loved singing for the Lord. Judith was born in Campbell County, TN and was a graduate of Clinton High School, class of 1964 and of St. Mary’s School of Nursing, class of 1971. She retired as a Registered Nurse from the state of Tennessee Health Department. Judith was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by parents, Elmer Frank and Helen Aldean Bullard Davis, husband Jimmy Scott, brother William Frank Davis.

Survived by son Luke Scott and wife Jennifer of Graysville, TN, grandchildren Sydnie, Zowie and Isaak Scott, sister Penny Sue Boyd.

The Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m. Reverend Tommy Kilby Jr. officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 3, in Kingston Memorial Gardens.
Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Scott Family.

