Josiah Gayhart, Midtown

Mr. Josiah Gayhart, age 36 of Midtown, passed away on August 27, 2021. He was born on March 6, 1985, in Harriman. Josiah was baptized at Mt Pisgah Baptist Church on March 29, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his dad & mom: Irvin & Geneva Gayhart.

Mother: Bobbie Goldberg.

Two brothers: Rodney Williams and Charles Gayhart.

Sister: Jerrie Gayhart Combs.

He is survived by his wife: Melissa Wright Gayhart.

Daughter: Lilianah Gayhart.

Two sisters & brothers-in-law: Judy & Bo Thompson, and Sonja & Joil Carter.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Garvin Walls officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Gayhart family.

