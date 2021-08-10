Johnny D Gilliam, Rocky Top

Johnny D Gilliam, age 91 of Rocky Top passed away on August 6, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on January 1, 1930, to Thomas E and Clara (Dunn) Gilliam.

He was preceded in death by both parents, wife of 69 years Laura (Sharp) Gilliam, a son Johnny Lee Gilliam, brothers Marion, Jimmy, and Billy Gilliam, sister Kathleen Sloan, and a daughter-in-law whom he loved like a daughter, Darlene Gilliam.

He is survived by sons Roy Gilliam and wife Lela, Joe Gilliam, Jeff Gilliam, and wife Stephanie. Granddaughters April Harmon and husband David, Amber Gilliam, Sabrina Lane and husband Josh, and Brandy Wells and husband Nathan. Grandson Evan Gilliam. Two great-grandsons Alec Harmon and wife Becca, and Derek Harmon. One great great grandson Levi Harmon. Brother Thomas H. Gilliam. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews.

In following with Johnny’s wishes, all services were private and held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens mausoleum. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

