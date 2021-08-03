John Richard Owens, 73

John Richard Owens, age 73 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born on December 19, 1947, in Pioneer, Tennessee.

He was saved as a teenager. He is a member of Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and treasurer. He loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren, hunting ginseng, reading, and the TN Vols football team. He worked at Y-12 from 1967 until he retired in 2004. He was a machinist and worked as a machine instructor for 14 years.

Preceded in death by his father, Rev. Daymon Owens; mother, Mary Styles; brothers, David, and Carl Kenneth; sister, Betty Jones; granddaughter, Laklee Owens, and father-in-law, Raymond Terry.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Ann “Jenny” Owens; son, Rev. John Richard Jr. “Johnny” & wife Lydia; daughter, Alicia Ann Pack & husband Jeff; grandchildren, Brittany & husband Rev. Aaron Weldon, Kaylee & husband Robby Bradshaw, Heather & husband Staff Sergeant Chase Lane, Emma Pack, Brandon Owens, Nakota Owens, Ella Grace Owens & fiancé Ronnie McGhee, Phillip Owens, & Bella Owens; great-grandchildren, Aedyn, Eli, Emmalyn, & Isaiah; brothers, Paul & wife Debbie Owens, Mitchell & wife Charlet Owens, Randy & wife Gerri Owens; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Tennessee Cancer Center and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel Rev. Johnny Owens & Rev. David Burchfield officiating. The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Friday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

