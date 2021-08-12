John Kevin Lively, 58

John Kevin Lively, born March 21, 1963, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the age of 58 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was employed by UCOR in Oak Ridge and a member of Union 818. Kevin was an officer for 31 years for Morgan County Sheriff Department. He also was in the Army Reserve for 4 years. Kevin was of the Baptist faith and attended in Wartburg, TN at Mossy Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther John Lively; sister, Jamie Karoline Rupert; grandmothers, Geneva “Kissie” Lively and Neva Squibb; grandson, Brody Lively.

Survived by:

Sons………………….Justin Lively and Jaxon Lively

Daughters…………Kayla Lively and Julianna Lively

Mother…………….Carolyn Lively

Sister………….…….Kim Martin and husband Tommy

Brother…………….Joshua Lively and wife Donna

Blended Family…Nicole Lively and Jacob Osborne, Jamie Underwood and husband Jared

Grandchildren….Luke Lively, Emma Fritts, and Axel Shaw

Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 1-3 PM with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with Brother Jim Disney officiating. Kevin’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

