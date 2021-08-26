John Allen Ketron, Clinton

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

John Allen Ketron, age 53, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on August 25, 2021, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. John was born in Toledo, OH on June 5, 1968. John was a welder for Magna Eagle Bend Manufacturing. He loved football, especially the TN Vols. John was a history buff and enjoyed movies. John loved his children, and especially his dogs, Jr and Bridges. John is preceded in death by his father, Charles Ketron, and daughter Danielle Braden.

Mother   Karen Ketron of Clinton

Wife   Emily Ketron of Clinton

Son   Shaun Ketron of Clinton

Sister   Amy McKinney of Clinton

Aunt   Sharon Patrick of Clinton

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Allen Ketron, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Cecil Ray Jenkins, Kingston

Cecil Ray Jenkins age 75 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: