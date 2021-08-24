Joan Allebone Madden, Oak Ridge

Joan Allebone Madden, age 86, of Oak Ridge, passed away, July 10, 2021, due to a heart attack after a long, progressive struggle with dementia. Joan was born May 4, 1935, in Cambridge, England to Charles & Gladys Parsons Allebone. Joan met her husband, Eddie Madden, while he was on a deployment in England with the US Air Force in 1952. In 1955, she left her home and loving family to travel to the United States to be with Eddie. She lived with Eddie’s parents in Hamilton, OH until their marriage on September 28, 1957, at his parent’s home. After living in Hamilton, OH, Knoxville, TN, Torrance, CA, and Oscoda, MI, they settled in Oak Ridge in 1961, where they raise their four children. Joan was trained as a hairdresser in England and continued working as a hairdresser in the US until having children. Joan acquired her Licensed Practical Nurse Accreditation in 1973 and worked with Oak Ridge Surgeons for 21 years. Joan became a citizen of the United States in 1974. Family and friends were important to Joan. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend. Joan was an excellent cook and seamstress. She was very active and loved playing and watching sports. Joan was happiest being outside on a tennis court, in her flower garden, or swimming at the lake with her family and beloved dogs. She liked any sport she tried, but her favorite was tennis. Joan was active in both woman’s and mixed doubles tennis and was a member of the Oak Ridge Tennis Association and the US Tennis Association. In 1990, the Tennessee Tennis Association listed Joan and her partner of Oak Ridge as the number two Woman’s 45 Doubles in the state! Joan was presented a certification by the Tennessee Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Health at the 1991 TN Sportfest.

Joan is survived by husband, Eddie Madden, four children, Catherine Ann Madden Tidwell and husband Hearn “Tra”, Susan Lee Madden Bloom, Edward Charles Madden and wife Laurel West, and Amy Parsons Madden Myers and husband Kelly; 11 grandchildren, Edward Tidwell and wife Elizabeth Pense, Christopher Tidwell, Patrick Tidwell, Joshua Bloom and wife Abbe Boniface, Elijah Bloom, Austin Madden, Logan Madden, Braden Madden and wife Ashlyn McLain, Regan Madden, Mahala Myers, and Sam Myers; and great-granddaughter, Sutton Madden. She also leaves behind sister, Janet Sophie Webb; niece, Allyson Webb; and nephew, Martin Webb, all in England.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge for the care and kindness they showed Joan and her family in the difficult days prior to her passing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge or to Girls Inc. of Oak Ridge in Joan’s memory. Joan’s family have planned a memorial gathering to celebrate Joan’s life to be held 12 pm – 2 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Oak Ridge Soup Kitchen on Tennessee Avenue. The family welcomes all who wish to commemorate Joan’s life. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan Allebone Madden please visit our Tribute Store.

